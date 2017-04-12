Teen found shot in North Las Vegas dies at UMC

A portion of a North Las Vegas police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (File)

A 19-year-old man died Tuesday night after he was found with a gunshot wound just off Civic Center Drive over the weekend, police said.

According to North Las Vegas police, the victim was located about 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 3500 block of Mercury Street, north of East Cheyenne Avenue. He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where he later died.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Gustavogus Solis, of North Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound of the head, medical examiners ruled.

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooter and victim were known to each other. Police have not identified the assailant, though.

Detectives are still seeking leads in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.