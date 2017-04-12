Pahrump man accused of luring teen wanted to 'help' girl

A Pahrump man accused of luring an underage girl for sex online insisted he wanted to "help" the teen despite being found with a condom.

Nye County Sheriff's Office said Anthony James Craighead, 29, was arrested Tuesday as part of a covert operation to seek out adults who attempt to solicit sex from underage children.

According to the sheriff's office, Craighead over the weekend contacted someone on Facebook who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Deputies said Craighead encouraged the person to sneak out of the house. He also described the sexual activity he wanted to engage with the supposed girl.

The conversation continued, with Craighead arranging to pick up the person on Tuesday and conduct sex acts in his truck, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said he arranged to meet with the girl when he left work at 8 p.m., even agreeing to bring a condom. At the time of the arranged pick-up, a sheriff's office worker posing as the girl was waiting for Craighead. When he arrived, deputies took him into custody without incident.

During an interview, Craighead did not deny the nature and content of the Facebook conversations. He also acknowledged that he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex. However, he insisted his actual intention was to "help" the child and that he wasn't really going to follow through on anything that he said.

He was booked into Nye County Sheriff's Office Detention Center pending $5,000 bail.

