PD: Suspicious items deemed safe at Silver Sevens hotel-casino

Police shown blocking traffic on East Flamingo and Paradise Roads on April 12, 2017. (LVACS)

East Flamingo Road was blocked to traffic Wednesday morning amid an investigation of suspicious items found at the Silver Sevens hotel-casino.

According to Lt. David Gordon, of Las Vegas Metro police, officers received a call from hotel security staff just after 5 a.m. stating they found a cooler containing some suspicious items inside.

Metro's ARMOR unit was called to the hotel, located at 4100 Paradise Road, to evaluate the package, according to police.

At 8:36 a.m. police updated the situation and said the items inside the cooler were deemed not harmful and posed no danger to the public.

East Flamingo Road was reopened after the investigation and no massive evacuation was reported during the incident.

