Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Moapa causes delays

Screenshot from traffic page showing delays on I-15 near Moapa on April 12, 2017. (FOX5)

Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa involving multiple semi-trucks and vehicles Wednesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol first reported a vehicle accident just before 3 a.m. on southbound I-15 near mile marker 90 with expected delays in the area.

The crash involved five semi-trucks and four vehicles according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the accident occurred when a semi hit the center divider, while traveling northbound I-15, and lost a load of steel onto the southbound traffic lanes.

No injuries were reported in the accident by authorities, but lane restrictions were in place at the scene of the crash.

