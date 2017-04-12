Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Moapa causes delays - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Moapa causes delays

Posted: Updated:
Screenshot from traffic page showing delays on I-15 near Moapa on April 12, 2017. (FOX5) Screenshot from traffic page showing delays on I-15 near Moapa on April 12, 2017. (FOX5)
MOAPA, NV (FOX5) -

Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa involving multiple semi-trucks and vehicles Wednesday. 

The Nevada Highway Patrol first reported a vehicle accident just before 3 a.m. on southbound I-15 near mile marker 90 with expected delays in the area.

The crash involved five semi-trucks and four vehicles according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the accident occurred when a semi hit the center divider, while traveling northbound I-15, and lost a load of steel onto the southbound traffic lanes.

No injuries were reported in the accident by authorities, but lane restrictions were in place at the scene of the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for more updates and current traffic conditions

