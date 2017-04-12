Las Vegas 51s home opener welcomes 35th season of Valley baseball

The Las Vegas 51s had its 2017 home opener on Apr. 11.

Baseball returned to the valley Tuesday night, as the Las Vegas 51s played host to the Fresno Grizzlies in the 2017 home opener.

With hot dogs, high fives and home runs, baseball is back at Cashman field.

"Oh, the beginning of a great season, win or lose it's still a great season seeing baseball," Las Vegas 51s season ticket holder, Tommy Degennaro said.

"Butterflies and excitement, can't wait to hear the crack of the bat, hitting that bat, hitting that ball and away it goes, just a great feeling," 51s fan Larry Largen said.

Tuesday night's game marked the 35th season of 51s baseball, the longest tenured pro franchise in the state of Nevada. Staff said the announced attendance was 8,451, the largest mid-week crowd for a home opener.

"Twenty-six other professional franchises have come and gone and we're the one pro team that has endured, our community has stepped up, our staff has done a great job, keep it on rolling," Las Vegas 51s President, Don Logan said.

There were a lot of die-hards in the house Tuesday, but there was none like Silverado High School standout and 51s' relief pitcher, Chasen Bradford.

"I was a bat boy here for a couple years," Bradford said. "Coming to opening day is always exciting, just to see a new team, a new chapter of a new organization, I think it's great."

"It's very special, a lot of adrenaline, a lot of excitement, it's a great time of year," Degannaro said.

"Great time to bring the family, enjoy a game and get outside," Largen said.

