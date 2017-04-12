Robber sought in holdup on North Jones Boulevard - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Robber sought in holdup on North Jones Boulevard

A man was seen on a surveillance camera robbing a convenience store on Apr. 10, 2017. (LVMPD) A man was seen on a surveillance camera robbing a convenience store on Apr. 10, 2017. (LVMPD)
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who robbed a convenience store Monday night. 

Las Vegas Metro police said at about 9:45 p.m., he acted as a customer at the store on the 2300 block of North Jones Boulevard, asking about several items for sale there. 

He then pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, jumped over the counter, ordered the clerk to open the cash register and robbed the store, police said.

He was last seen running away from the store.

Anyone with information about the man or this case is asked to call Metro Police at (702) 828-3591.

