'Pirates' Booty': Nevada brothel to cater to Raiders fans, players

The abandoned Cherry Patch Ranch is the proposed site for a Raiders themed brothel coming soon. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

An abandoned brothel from the 1970s is reopening, offering football fans "action" and "tight ends." Pirates' Booty Brothel will cater to Raiders fans looking to score, off the field.

"We're hiring cooks, manages, maids, drivers, maintenance," Richard Hunter, manager of the upcoming brothel, said. "We will hire all local people to come and fill these spots."

Hunter is describing a new business coming to Crystal, NV, a small town in Nye County.

"By the time we're done, it's going to be a theme park," Hunter said. "You can never leave and have all the legal sex you want."

"We're now inside the main entry way and parlor for the Las Vegas Booty Brothel," Hunter said pointing to an empty room.

Keeping in line with the theme, they're offering discounted services to Raiders players. Hunter said it will likely cost around $5,000 to stay the night.

This new brothel is expected to open by the end of the year.

