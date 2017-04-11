Ex-Las Vegas doctor tied to hep C outbreak dies in prison

Dipak Desai, seen in an undated photo. (FOX5)

A former doctor serving a life sentence for murder and criminal neglect of patients resulting in great bodily harm, died in custody Monday.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Desai, 67, died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno at about 10:45 p.m.

The former endoscopy clinic owner Dipak Desai was found guilty on 27 criminal charges.

The charges are in connection with the 2007 Las Vegas hepatitis C outbreak, the largest in U.S. history.

Desai and his assistant, Ronald Lakeman, were led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

Lakeman, a nurse anesthetist who was visibly upset in the courtroom, was found guilty on 16 counts but not guilty on 11 others, including murder.

Seven patients were at the center of the criminal case.

