Dave Chappelle to perform at Mandalay Bay on May 5

Dave Chappelle, seen here in promotional material for his 'Dave Chappelle Live' show, is expected to perform in Las Vegas on May 5, 2017. (Source: Mandalay Bay hotel-casino)

On the strength of the simultaneous releases of two standup comedy specials on Netflix, Dave Chappelle is set to perform on the Las Vegas Strip during the first weekend of May.

The Mandalay Bay hotel-casino announced Chappelle will perform live at the property's Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, May 5. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale for M Life Rewards members, Live Nation, AXS and Foundation Room customers begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Tickets, which range from $59 to $279, will go on sale at axs.com.

In recent years, the elusive standup comedian made sporadic and unannounced appearances at smaller venues across the country. Before going into hiding, Chappelle commanded an eight-figure deal with Comedy Central to continue production of his star-making series Chappelle's Show. Production halted in the middle of the third season.

Chappelle signed a deal with Netflix to release three stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service at a reported price of $60 million. Two of those specials - The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at The Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits - were released last month.

As part of the announcement for the show, Mandalay Bay cautioned patrons that the performance is subject to a strict no-cellphone rule.

