Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recorded sex acts with dog

Amber Finney (Source: Trumbull County, OH, Sheriff's Office) Amber Finney (Source: Trumbull County, OH, Sheriff's Office)
WARREN, OH (AP) -

 An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video.

Thirty-three-year-old Amber Finney entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. She was arrested Sunday after workers at a drug store recognized her and called 911. An arrest warrant had been issued in January, after police learned about the video.

Finney's newly assigned public defender couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Warren, 55 miles east of Cleveland, last year became the first Ohio city enact a bestiality law. A similar state law took effect last month.

WKBN-TV reports Finney told officers the video was a fake and that she had been drugged with something slipped into her drink.

