Las Vegas terrorism suspect facing trial in June

A judge set a trial date for a man accused of keeping large amounts of explosive chemicals inside a south Las Vegas Valley home.

Nicolai Mork, 40, entered a not guilty plea during his warrant hearing Tuesday for a count of committing an act of terrorism. A trial date was set for June 5.

In an indictment, Mork was charged on counts including acts of terrorism, unlawful acts related to weapons of mass destruction, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, possession of an altered firearm or obliterated serial number, and possession of a silencer.

A police report released after the announcement of Mork's arrest gave details of a search inside the suspect's home back on Dec. 29. A SWAT team encountered several volatile chemicals within the home, including amounts of potassium chlorate, potassium perchlorate, ammonium perchlorate, red iron oxide, aluminum powder, and magnesium ribbon.

A police detective stated some of the chemicals when combined have the potential to burn at a high temperature, destroy a semi-truck, or level Mork's home and others around it.

Police also determined, from the volume of chemicals inside the house, that they were exclusively for the production of an "explosive or incendiary event."

Due to this search, police determined Mork should be booked on three counts of possession of a component of an explosive or incendiary device with intent to manufacture explosive or incendiary device; and a count of possession of explosive or incendiary device in or near certain public or private areas.

The report also mentioned a specific combination of chemicals found in the house were used in two previous explosions that were reported in the same neighborhood as Mork's home.

Police said they were doing surveillance near his home and evacuated nearby homes in the Silverado Ranch neighborhood.

