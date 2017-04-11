Reno teen's quest for Wendy's nuggets gets huge Twitter support - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Reno teen's quest for Wendy's nuggets gets huge Twitter support

Carter Wilkerson's tweet to Wendy's shows the fast-food giant giving the Reno teen a goal of 18 million retweets for a year's worth of nuggets. (Source: Twitter/@carterjwm) Carter Wilkerson's tweet to Wendy's shows the fast-food giant giving the Reno teen a goal of 18 million retweets for a year's worth of nuggets. (Source: Twitter/@carterjwm)
RENO, NV (AP) -

A teen's Twitter stunt to win a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's might become the platform's most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkinson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last week how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied, "18 million." The 16-year-old from Nevada took up the challenge, writing: "Consider it done."

Wilkinson's screenshot of the exchange has since been retweeted nearly 2.5 million times and is getting closer to the all-time retweet mark of nearly 3.3 million, held by Ellen DeGeneres' viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars.

Wilkinson tells the Reno Gazette-Journal that all the attention is "a little distracting," and he's now known as "the chicken nugget man" at his high school.

