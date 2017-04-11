Rattlesnake season makes its bite in Las Vegas Valley

Kenai, along with another canine, Kona, were bitten by a rattlesnake during a hike at Red Rock Canyon. (FOX5)

A Las Vegas Valley couple said a rattlesnake bit both of their dogs at Red Rock Canyon last weekend.

“I was so frantic,” Zusqueohnna Yates said.

Yates said her husband Eric took their two dogs Kona and Kenai hiking at the park when it happened.

“I didn’t hear a rattle,” Yates said. He also said the dogs did not immediately react.

“They didn’t yelp, scream, or holler,” Yates said. “I happened to look at his face in the car and noticed his right eye was blinking more than the left. So I touched his face and he screamed.”

Kona suffered a bite mark on her heel. Kenai was bitten on the mouth.

Canyon experts said rattlesnake season usually starts in Mar. and Apr.

“Snakes are definitely starting to come out and warm themselves on the rocks,” Anthony Peterson, with Red Rock Search and Rescue, said.

Peterson also said that rattlesnakes don’t bite unless they a threat.

“You have to remember this is where they live,” Peterson said. “You just need to let them know you’re there so they can slither off.”

Peterson suggested using a walking stick to make noise and warn rattlers of when approaching them.

He also recommended walking dogs on a short leash and watching where they sniff.

