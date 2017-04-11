KAPOW: 'Superman' defends 'Batman' in bloody Strip scuffle

A costumed Superman got into a scuffle on the Strip. (Courtesy: Matt Biondic)

A 'superhero' was caught on camera in the middle of a bloody fist fight, but it wasn't a Hollywood production.

Cell phone video caught a man dressed as Superman beating a homeless man until he was bloody in the face.

At first glance, the video may look more like a show than a fight, but many had a front row seat to a jaw-dropping show.

Matthew Biondic was one of the people on the Strip who witnessed the fight and he caught it all on video.

Biondic said it was his first taste of the Las Vegas.

"My plane landed in that wind storm so I was already in tremors. Then my friends and I were walking out so I could get at ease then this happened." said Biondic. "So it was kind of a wild day I just kind of thought that's what Las Vegas was about, you just never know whys going to happen."

In the video, 'Superman' throws more than 10 blows to the man's head. Then crowd members yelled at 'Superman' to let the homeless man go, but when the fight looked like it was over, 'Superman' delivered one last punch straight to the man's face.

"It's kind of funny that I got so many hits on YouTube for it," the 'Superman' street performer James Rich said. "That's not what I wanted to be on YouTube for."

James Rich said he has played Superman on the strip for more than a year, and he said the fight was in self defense.

"The way this whole thing even started was he ended up assaulting the Batman I was with," Rich said. "It was with a traffic cone, in a sexual way."

(Superman) said Batman and the man fought first, then (Superman) jumped in and said he shoved the man, but claims he didn't want to fight in the first place.

Rich said he even warned the man that if he didn't stop attacking (the 'superheroes'), he'd be forced to fight back.

"He apparently thought I was joking," Rich said. "I defended myself."

However, Rich admitted the fight went a bit too far.

"I guess I lost my temper a little bit more." "He just wasn't willing to stop."

Rich said he has no regrets, but that now, he's just hoping tourists watching online don't get the wrong idea about street performers.

"We're just regular people trying to make a living," he said. "It may not be the easiest or the best way but it's all we have at the moment."

Metro did comment on the incident.

