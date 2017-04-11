Prisoner captured after escaping Vegas mental hospital

A prisoner who escaped a mental hospital Monday in Las Vegas was captured Tuesday afternoon in northwest Arizona.

Nevada Department of Corrections said Jay Cantrell, 51, was apprehended near Kingman, AZ at about 3 p.m.

According to NDOC, Cantrell broke a window and escaped the Muri Stein Hospital near Charleston and Jones Boulevards at about 6:40 p.m. Monday.

He was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison on a "habitual criminal" conviction.

