Take an inside look to the Golden Knights' state-of-the-art practice facility

What will soon be home to sticks, pucks and ice is currently home to hard hats, hammers and dirt.

"This is as good as it gets," Golden Knights Senior Vice President Murray Craven said, as he gave a tour around the team's practice facility.

"This is a nice room. Most assistant coaches don't have a nice window looking outside. They're in a basement somewhere," Craven said.

Of all the different rooms, the players’ lounge will be the most frequented, staff said. It will be equipped with fully-stocked refrigerators, a full breakfast bar, couches, ping pong tables and TVs.

"Bill (Foley) made the commitment to do things the right way and this is part of it. I really think this is a home run when it comes to player recruitment," Craven said.

Also on the first floor, is the equipment area with separate rooms for sticks, skates, hot and cold tubs and a theater room.

"This is one of the new latest and greatest things in the National Hockey League in the last 10 years. Building these types of rooms, that the coaches have, it's a tool for them."

Upstairs is where the Golden Knights gym will sit, 7,000 square feet of work out real estate, he said.

"I think that this (gym) will be the best in the league."

The entire facility covers 146,000 square feet. In comparison, the Los Angeles Kings practice facility is 135,000, and half of that facility is used by the Los Angeles Lakers.

"All we do here is raise the bar. We raise the bar for the rest of the league, now I need to build a practice facility for my new club, let's go look at Las Vegas."

As far as recruitment goes, staff said there aren't many places that can offer more.

"If you can find fault in what we're doing here, I'm not sure where you're going to end up in the NHL,” Craven said. “It's going to create what we feel is a great atmosphere for people to enjoy."

