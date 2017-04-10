Defendant testifying, Nevada ranch standoff trial nears end

Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 22. (Source: FOX5)

Trial is nearing an end for six men accused of wielding weapons against federal agents during a 2014 standoff involving Nevada cattleman and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy.

Defendant Eric Parker, whose photo as an armed protester on a freeway overpass was widely seen, returns to the witness stand Monday for cross-examination.

Closing arguments could come as early as Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Parker is from Hailey, Idaho.

He acknowledged he lay prone on the pavement looking with an AK-47 style rifle through a seam in a concrete freeway barrier toward heavily armed federal Bureau of Land Management agents in a dry riverbed below.

He says he feared agents were going to shoot unarmed people protesting in the wash.

Parker also says he never had his finger on the trigger.

