Las Vegas gas prices continue climb, up 1 cent in a week

Another week, another rise.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Las Vegas jumped slightly by one cent to $2.63 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA's Gas Prices website.

The price also reflected a six-cent jump from the price reported a month ago. On April 10, 2016, the average price of gas was at $2.43 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of regular unleaded jumped six cents from the previous week to $2.38 a gallon.

According to analysts, the rise in prices continues an upward trend seen in almost every place in the country.

"With all but two states seeing average gasoline prices rise over the last week, the jump at the pump has continued," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Over half of the nation's 50 states saw prices rise by more than a nickel in the last week while five saw a jump of double digits."

DeHaan cautioned the price hike comes with the time of the year. But, multiple factors come into play.

"Oil now stands $5 per barrel higher than just a few weeks ago and are the main culprit for rising gasoline prices," he said. "Many areas are also nearing completion of the transition to summer gasoline, and with it comes a complex list of various summer blends of gasoline that cause us to pay more each and every spring. In addition, with the situation in Syria, there is a rising risk of more heat between some of the world's largest oil producers, causing concern in oil markets which could be a slight contribution to higher prices."

You can view the current average price of gas here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.