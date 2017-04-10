Britney Spears' final Las Vegas shows announced

Britney Spears performs her headlining residency show, “Britney: Piece of Me” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. (Photo: Denise Truscello)

Britney Spears' popular Las Vegas residency show is set to come to an end Dec. 31.

Planet Hollywood, the home venue for Britney: Piece of Me, announced the final 18 dates of the residency, starting on Sept. 3. She will perform in October, November, and December, wrapping it all up on New Year's Eve.

Tickets for the final shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A presale for American Express members starts Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment Total Rewards members get their chance at tickets on Wednesday.

The final 18 show dates were announced for the following:

September 2017 : 3

: 3 October 2017 : 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28 November 2017 : 1, 3, 4

: 1, 3, 4 December 2017: 19, 27, 28, 30, 31

In addition, tickets are still available for previously-announced performances set for May, August and September:

May 2017 : 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20 August 2017 : 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 30

: 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 30 September 2017: 1, 2

By the time her show winds down, the pop singer will have resided as a Las Vegas act for four years. Her first official show of the residency was on Dec. 27, 2013.

Tickets go on sale at this link or in-person at The AXIS box office.

