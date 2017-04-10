RTC bus involved in crash with 2 vehicles on 215 off-ramp

A RTC bus was involved in a crash on April 10, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A car rear-ended a truck on an Interstate 215 off-ramp on April 10, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A Regional Transportation Commission bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles Monday morning.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, at 1:02 a.m. the bus was stopped at a red light at the eastbound 215 off-ramp at Las Vegas Boulevard with a 2001 Toyota Tundra behind it.

A Toyota Scion, driven by an 18-year-old male, did not stop for the red light and rear-ended the Tundra, which was pushed into the back of the bus.

The driver of the Tundra sustained critical injuries, NHP said. She was taken to University Medical Center.

The driver of the Scion suffered minor injuries, NHP said.

The driver of the RTC bus did not sustain any injuries, NHP said. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

Authorities do not believe impairment was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.