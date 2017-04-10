Police identify sister charged with shooting, killing brother in North Las Vegas

Police said a brother and a sister were involved in a verbal fight before a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas early Monday morning.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Dilly Circle, near Ann Road and Simmons Street. A woman called police, saying her brother had been shot.

#BREAKING officers are working a shooting in the 5400 block of Dilly Circ. A man was shot & died on scene. PIO en route. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) April 10, 2017

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He had a wound to his "lower extremity."

His sister, 63-year-old Christie Reed, was taken into custody, police said. No one else was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Reed was booked on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim, according to police.

