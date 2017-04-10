Police identify sister charged with shooting, killing brother in - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police identify sister charged with shooting, killing brother in North Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting on April 10, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting on April 10, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

Police said a brother and a sister were involved in a verbal fight before a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas early Monday morning.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Dilly Circle, near Ann Road and Simmons Street. A woman called police, saying her brother had been shot. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He had a wound to his "lower extremity." 

His sister, 63-year-old Christie Reed, was taken into custody, police said. No one else was injured. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Reed was booked on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim, according to police. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.