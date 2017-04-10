2 deaths, 3 crashes in fewer than 24 hours on Boulder Highway

Sam's Town is lit up. The Eastside Cannery is lit up. The rest of Boulder Highway is waiting for more lights.

Earlier this year, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced they will be building more crosswalks and lighting up the street in an effort to reduce traffic-related deaths on Boulder Highway. NDOT officials told FOX5 they want to implement the program by fall.

As more people die, pedestrians in the area wish it were sooner.

Police indicated two fatal crashes on Saturday night appear to be accidents caused by pedestrians jaywalking or crossing through an intersection without the right-of-way. Still, some say drivers need to pitch in to do their part to drive defensively.

"It's kind of upsetting because it just keeps happening," said Mark Bowlin, who has been homeless for the past decade. "It just repeats over and over... I've lost so many (friends) out here in the last ten years."

Bowlin said he watches cars drive too fast every day, but he also knows people jaywalk every day.

"Whose fault is it? I don't know. I think it's a little of both," he said. "Everybody's in too much of a hurry these days."

Damon Johnson, who lives on Boulder Highway, admits he is part of the problem.

"Yeah, well, you know. Everyone jaywalks," Johnson said. "I mean even myself was pulled over a couple days ago for crossing up here... I got a ticket. Might be very expensive."

Still, Johnson believes the biggest problem on Boulder Highway is a lack of crosswalks. He said so long as people have to walk out of their way to get to one, they will continue to jaywalk when it's convenient.

Bowlin disagrees, to an extent.

"They got the crosswalks, but they don't have lights at them," Bowlin said. "I wish they would hurry up and take care of this light situation like near the Cannery... the Sam's Town intersection right there where they all turn right? The fact that nobody's been ran over that many times over there is a blessing from God."

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating Saturday's deadly crash involving a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol car. Neither officer in the car was injured.

A sergeant with LVMPD said it appears to be an accident and that the pedestrian was "nowhere near a crosswalk."

