Juvenile struck by vehicle on Boulder Highway

A juvenile was struck by a vehicle as he rode his bike in the south east Valley Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro responded to the scene at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road shortly after 4 p.m.

According to Lt. Steve Summers, the boy was riding his bike on south bound Boulder Highway when he crossed at the Flamingo Road intersection against the traffic signal.

A vehicle making a left turn onto southbound Boulder Highway struck the boy as he crossed.

The juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A portion of the intersection was closed pending the investigation. Lanes have since reopened.

This marks the third auto vs. pedestrian crash in the area of Boulder Highway in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday night, two unrelated fatal pedestrian incidents occurred at the corner of Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

A Metro patrol vehicle was involved in one of the two incidents. Both crashes remain under investigation.

