Critical vehicle crash leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating a critical injury accident in west Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a vehicle collision reported at about 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Arville Street.

Citing the investigation, a Honda CR-V traveled westbound on Hacienda Avenue towards the intersection when it struck the left side of a Honda Civic traveling southbound on Arville Street.

The vehicles came to a rest at the southeast corner of the intersection after the crash.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic, 64-year-old Jacinto Belen-Lopez, suffered life-threatening injuries. Belen-Lopez was transported to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit for further treatment.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, 32-year-old Hilary Griffin, sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene of the crash. According to police, Griffin did not show signs of impairment and cooperated with officials.

Lane restrictions were put into place during the investigation by officers. The LVMPD Collision Investigation Section took over the case as they work on identifying the cause of the crash.

