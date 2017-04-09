Student stabbed in head blames CCSD for not protecting him

Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
Henderson police discovered the bodies of a couple in their home near Seven Hills on Sunday afternoon.More >
Henderson police discovered the bodies of a couple in their home near Seven Hills on Sunday afternoon.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself with two children inside an apartment Monday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself with two children inside an apartment Monday morning.More >
Video captured on a GoPro camera shows the moment a car clipped a cyclist on a Tennessee roadway, sending him tumbling to the pavement.More >
Video captured on a GoPro camera shows the moment a car clipped a cyclist on a Tennessee roadway, sending him tumbling to the pavement.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were dealing with an armed man at a funeral home near McCarran airport Sunday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were dealing with an armed man at a funeral home near McCarran airport Sunday morning.More >
A Las Vegas judge set bail at $1 million for a woman suspected of causing a deadly crash involving a Metro squad car and a stolen vehicle on July 5. TMore >
A Las Vegas judge set bail at $1 million for a woman suspected of causing a deadly crash involving a Metro squad car and a stolen vehicle on July 5. TMore >
Metro said homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was stabbed inside a home in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Sunday morning.More >
Metro said homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was stabbed inside a home in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Sunday morning.More >
A suspended Las Vegas doctor convicted of sexual assault, child pornography and drug charges was sentenced Monday.More >
A suspended Las Vegas doctor convicted of sexual assault, child pornography and drug charges was sentenced Monday.More >
A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.More >
A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.More >