Student stabbed in head blames CCSD for not protecting him

The Desert Pines High School freshman, who didn't want to be identified, shows off the stitches on his hand. (FOX5)

A Desert Pines High School freshman said he was stabbed by gang members after the high school he attends refused to act on previous reported incidents.

Every student looks forward to spring break, but for this freshman at Desert Pines High School it couldn't have come quick enough. He said gang members have been targeting him and other students for at least three weeks.

In the most recent case, Thursday afternoon, he said he was beaten and attacked with a knife. He has stab wounds on his head, back, hand and shoulder to prove it along with reports he and his family filed with the school district and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Now the teen has his wounds stapled shut. He and his mother asked FOX5 to protect their identities.

“They beat him up and they also stabbed him up,” the student's mother said. "They're going around saying they're going to kill him."

The teen said he didn't feel anything at the time because it happened so fast. He realized he was soaked in blood only when he entered the car that picked him up.

According to the teen, other students including himself have been jumped multiple times in the past weeks. He showed us copies of the reports, but he said the school hasn't done anything substantial to help.

"(The dean) said, 'Don't worry about it. We will get your child out of the classroom.'" the teen's mom said. "It scared the living hell out of me... I thought my son was a goner."

The student said, now that he has the knife wounds to prove how serious this case is, he hopes the school will change its tune and finally take preventative steps to help kids.

“They said they're going to get them after spring break, but I’m pretty sure they're not,” the teen said.

The Clark County School District has not yet been able to respond to FOX5's request for comment as their office is closed for the weekend.

