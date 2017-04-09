Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck, killed by truck identified

Metro police investigate a second auto vs. pedestrian crash in the south east Valley (Adam Herbets/FOX5).

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a pickup truck April 9 in east Las Vegas was identified.

The Clark County Coroner identified the pedestrian as 49-year-old Betty Bell. Bell suffered multiple injuries in the crash and the incident was ruled an accident.

According to Metro Lt. Carlos Hank, officers responded to the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway at 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers determined a white pickup truck was traveling south on Boulder Highway when it struck the wheelchair-bound pedestrian.

Metro said Bell was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the crash.

Metro's Fatal Detail was handling the investigation.

