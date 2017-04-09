Metro: Neighbor dispute turns violent, killing 1 in shooting

Las Vegas homicide detectives responded to the scene of a shooting that left one person dead west of the Strip Saturday night.

According to Metro Lt. Carlos Hank, officers were called to 4500 Via Madrigal at 8:30 p.m. after multiple reports of a shooting in the area.

On arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. The first man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, while a second male victim found in front of the home suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The two men were transported to the University Medical Center Trauma unit where one victim was later pronounced deceased.

Officers detained a male suspect who was possibly involved in the shooting and lived in the neighborhood, according to police.

Citing the investigation, the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the decedent, one of his family members and other neighbors.

Police said the decedent and a relative arrived home when a argument broke out between the decedent and the neighbor, who was the second man injured in the shooting.

The dispute escalated and multiple rounds were fired between the decedent, the neighbor and possibly the man detained by police.

The name of the deceased man has yet to be released by the Clark County Coroner pending the notification of next of kin. The investigation by Metro's Homicide Section continues.

This shooting death marks the 44th homicide investigated by the LVMPD just 4 months into 2017.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.