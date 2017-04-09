Metro patrol vehicle involved in fatal crash on Boulder Highway

Police blocking traffic due to an auto-pedestrian crash on April 8, 2017. (LVACS)

A marked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night in the east part of town.

According to police, the collision occurred at the 5100 block of Boulder Highway, near Nellis Boulevard, at about 8:50 p.m.

The Metro cruiser was traveling eastbound on Boulder Highway when the pedestrian was struck as she attempted to cross the road from the north to the south side.

Officers said the pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway when the crash happened.

The woman was transported to a Sunrise Hospital, according to Metro, but was pronounced deceased from the injuries sustained.

The two officers traveling in the Metro cruiser did not sustain any injuries.

Police had southbound lanes on Boulder Highway closed at Nellis Boulevard for the investigation.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is handling the investigation as part of standard procedures, according to NLVPD public information officer Aaron Patty.

