Police search for suspect in central Valley bank robbery

The robbery suspects was caught on camera (LVMPD/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in the central Valley on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at a Chase bank location at the 2400 block of Charleston Boulevard at 11 a.m.

The suspect is described by police as a white adult male standing at approximately 5'7" to 6'0" in height with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

If you have information regarding the wanted man, contact the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3855. Call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555 or visit their website www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

