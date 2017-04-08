NWS: Wind Advisory for Southern Nevada

Weather officials have issued a Wind Advisory for the Las Vegas Valley Saturday as strong winds are expected to blow through the area.

The National Weather Service says the advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wind speeds across Southern Nevada are predicted to be 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 mph according to the NWS.

The weather advisory forced the Great Vegas Festival of Beer indoors and pushed back First Friday to the second Friday in April.

Officials said blowing dust and sand is expected with the high winds. Drivers were also warned to use caution while traveling through strong crosswinds.

WIND ADVISORY for LAS VEGAS 11AM thru 8PM Southwest winds 25-35 with gusts 45 mph possible. Secure loose objects, be alert while driving. pic.twitter.com/jqEUo9PcD4 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 8, 2017

