Skill-based gaming makes Las Vegas Debut

For decades Las Vegas has been a place for people to test their luck. But now, for the first time in the valley's history, players can test their talents on the casino floor.

Last week, Planet Hollywood Casino installed three skill-based gaming machines on its floor. They're the first skill-based machines in the Las Vegas market.

"One hundred percent unique," Caesars Entertainment General Manager Ryan Hammer said.

"It's always exciting to be the first to have a new game. We always say Vegas continually evolves and has that entrepreneurial spirit, it's along those lines that have led us to this road and we have these hybrid games now."

Skill-based games have been the talk of the gaming world for years now. The machines have been a staple at recent conventions like G2E, but until last week, they were absent from Las Vegas casinos.

Hammer said the move will help attract a younger crowd.

"This is something we have to do to stay relevant. Otherwise, our younger guests are going to find other things to do."

So how exactly does this skill-based gaming work? The three machines are all multi-player games, where up to four people compete with each other instead of with the house.

The goal of one of Planet Hollywood's tables is to put together the best five-card poker hand. A card will flash on the middle of the table, and the first player to the grab card button gets the card. At the end of the round, the person with the best hand wins the pot, which is decided randomly at the beginning of the hand.

"It could be $480 down to $4.80," Hammer said.

The other game is the same concept, only with blackjack instead of poker.

"You're thinking, and you're adding, and you're using your mind and it's you doing it, not the machine," Gambler Pam Yunk said. Yunk spent more than an hour at the machine she described as "unexpected."

What's not unexpected: the machines' futures on the Las Vegas Strip.

"You're going to see this at many of our other properties very quickly," Hammer said.

