Driver ejected, in critical condition after crash at Durango and Washington

One person was ejected from his car and suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle accident at Durango and Washington.

According to Metro Police, the driver of a Ford Mustang was going at a high speed and failed to turn correctly, ending up in a desert area.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center Trauma. No other passengers were inside the car.

Police said it's unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.

