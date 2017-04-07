2 injured, dog killed in bee attack near Eastern and Robindale

Two people were hospitalized and a dog was killed in a bee attack on April 7, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Two people were transported to the hospital and a dog has died after they were attacked by a swarm of bees in a Las Vegas neighborhood Friday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Clark County firefighters responded to reports of people running down Heavenly Lights Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Robindale Road, from a swarm of bees.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu, of Clark County fire, said arriving crews first reported a total of three people that were attacked. Two people were transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

It is an active swarm area, Haydu said. Residents were urged to avoid the area.

