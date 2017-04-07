24-year-old arrested for Las Vegas homicide

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in March, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said Gervonn McCurdy was arrested Friday in the 2500 block of Country Orchard Street, near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard by the Criminal Apprehension Team.

Police believe McCurdy was involved in a homicide on March 4 in the 800 block of west Lake Mead Boulevard, near H Street.

46-year-old Dionne Sherfield was killed in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

