Police seek help identifying Las Vegas burglary suspect

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

Police said on March 11 at 9:16 a.m., the suspect entered the elderly victim’s home in the 2100 block of Edmond Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, while he was doing yard work in the front.

The victim told police that he became suspicious when he noticed his front porch light turn off. He entered his home and tried to get into his bedroom but the door was blocked by a dresser. He eventually pushed the door open and noticed his room had been ransacked.

The suspect stole several pieces of jewelry, money, credit cards and personal documents from the victim, police said. He also tried to use the victim’s credit card at a convenience store, which was captured on camera.

Police believe the suspect jumped over the back wall and broke into the home while the victim was working in the front.

Police described the suspect as an Asian or Hispanic male, approximately 25- to 30-years-old, about 5’8” to 5’10” tall, and weighing about 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap, dark rimmed prescription glasses, a large chain necklace, a red “Craftsman” t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.