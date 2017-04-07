Plenty of work to do for Raiders, Las Vegas on Russell Road

NFL owners approved the Raiders relocation to Las Vegas, clearing the biggest and most important hurdle to bring football to the valley less than two weeks ago. With Vegas getting the green light, boxes to check off on the to-do list grew.

"It's hard to imagine a 65,000-seat stadium right there, whether it's going to be right there or right there," Clark County Commissioner, Steve Sisolak said.

So far, the proposed site is nothing but dirt, rocks and shrubs, but stadium plans would change that soon.

"We're not far away. We're eight, nine months from where they should be out here, starting to do some work on this project to get done. It doesn't go up overnight."

The Russell Road site is 62.5 acres large. The stadium footprint itself is just 14 acres. Sisolak said his biggest concern is not the stadium, but the infrastructure around it.

"When you look over to the immediate north side, that bridge is suitable for some traffic, but not the kind of traffic it's going to get in terms of the stadium," he said. "It's a like a big puzzle that starts fitting together, one of those thousand piece puzzles, one piece at a time. Plenty of time to get it done."

The stadium is supposed to be finished by Aug. 2020 with construction estimated at 32 months, meaning crews can start no later than the end of this year.

"That's where I've stressed to them, the days and the weeks right now count the same as the days and the weeks in the summer of 2020."

The Raiders and the city completed a core sampling study of the ground last week, but they still must hire a contractor, complete pedestrian, drainage and traffic studies before a stadium lease can be signed.

"The biggest issue for me is where you going to put all these cars, there is not enough land here to surface park all those vehicles, so they're going to have to come up with a different plan in terms of transportation."

Russell Road has not officially been named the site of the stadium, but it is clearly the one all parties have their eyes on.

Sisolak said he doesn’t anticipate anything that may change that.

"You're probably going to see the biggest groundbreaking that Las Vegas has ever seen, they're excited, they're very optimistic, very positive, fans are going to see what they have to offer."

