2 teens arrested after woman's killing in northwest Vegas backyard

Police taped off a section of Copper Knoll Avenue in the northwest Las Vegas Valley during a homicide investigation on March 14, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Two teenagers were arrested over the last week in connection to a woman's shooting death in the northwest Las Vegas Valley last month.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Daelin Wagner, 18, and Khari James, 17, were arrested in connection to the March 13 deadly shooting on Copper Knoll Avenue, near West Gowan Road and North Durango Drive.

Wagner was arrested in Texas on April 1, and James was arrested in Los Angeles on April 3, police said.

Alyssa Sayago, 19, of Las Vegas, died as a result of the shooting.

According to police, Sayago arranged to meet with someone on the night of the shooting. She drove to a home and then walked to a backyard, where she suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Shortly after the killing, police released video of several people and a vehicle tied to the shooting.

Police did not immediately disclose the details of both teens' arrests.

