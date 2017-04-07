Missing Tennessee girl, man appear heading westward

The latest reported movement of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl and the man she is with suggests that both are heading westward.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Elizabeth Thomas was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Tad Cummins from Tennessee about four weeks ago.

WSMV reported Cummins was Thomas’s former teacher.

Amber Alerts remain active in Alabama and Tennessee, but authorities believe the pair could be anywhere. They were previously spotted in Oklahoma on March 15, according to WSMV.

Thomas, also known as Mary Catherine Elizabeth or Beth, may be traveling with Cummins in a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with Tennessee plates 976ZPT.

Thomas was described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes, but she may have red hair. She is 5’ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Cummins was described as a white male, about 6’ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST Or the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-380-5733.

