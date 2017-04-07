Police seek 2 tied to shooting, fight at west Las Vegas Valley bar

Police said the man seen in the left and middle photos was the shooter in the case on March 25, 2017. The person in the right is accused of a fight. Both incidents happened in the 9800 block of West Flamingo Road. (Source: LVMPD)

Police believe a shooting, in which no one was hurt, was connected to a fight between two groups of people at a west Las Vegas Valley bar late last month.

Las Vegas Metro police said they were called to the 9800 block of West Flamingo Road at 4:34 a.m. on March 25 for a reported fight and a possible shooting. Officers found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a fight. They also learned a parked vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured from the shot.

Citing an initial investigation, police said three victims and at least two assailants were involved in the fight and shooting. According to police, a fight happened earlier in the morning between one of the victims and one of the assailants. The fight ended and all people involved went back inside the bar.

Later in the early morning, as at least two victims left the building, a fight took place in the parking lot area. One of the assailants pulled out a handgun, firing once. The assailants and others left before police arrived.

Police are seeking the shooter and the person involved in the fight. They described the shooter as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a white hoodie, red shoes, and had multiple tattoos on both arms. The other person who was involved in the battery is described as a Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Police urged anyone who knows the men to contact Metro's Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-2639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

