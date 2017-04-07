Clark County Fair and Rodeo joins Wrangler Million Dollar Tour

Nearly a week of full of festivities awaits patrons heading to the 52nd Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logan, Nevada from April 12 to 16.

The 4-day long festival showcases top talent from a number of states as a result of the Clark County Rodeo joining forces with 19 well-known rodeos in the country to form the Wrangler Million Dollar Tour.

A total of 500 of rodeo's biggest stars will compete for the chance to win over $200,000 in prize money. Kids will join in the competition during the Mutton Bustin' event by riding on the back of sheep for at least six seconds.

Tickets include a free concert and access to dozens of family-friendly events including magic and comedy shows, a canine show, and swimming pigs.

Over 200 vendors will pack the fairgrounds with food and merchandise. The rodeo expects at least 80,000 visitors during the duration of the event.

Traffic control will be in place to guide the flow of vehicles heading to the fair along Moapa Valley Boulevard between Whipple Avenue and Hardy Street.

Tickets are available on the fair's website at http://www.ccfair.com/.

