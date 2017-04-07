Laughlin man accused of 1-year-old daughter's abuse death

Tracy Thompson was arrested on April 3, 2017 after his daughter was sent to Sunrise Hospital for injuries. (LVMPD)

A man is facing child abuse and murder charges after his 1-year-old daughter was airlifted from Laughlin to Sunrise Hospital earlier this week.

According to Officer Mike Rodriguez, of Las Vegas Metro police, Tracy Thompson, 24, was arrested after his daughter was sent to Sunrise with critical injuries Sunday night. He was booked on Monday on a child abuse/neglect count.

Police said the child died while under treatment, prompting a first-degree murder charge for Thompson.

He is being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail.

An April 13 court date was set for Thompson. Police did not immediately disclose details of the alleged action involved in the girl's injuries.

