Motorcyclist killed in US 95 crash identified

A traffic cam view of the fatal crash near U.S. 95 and Valley View Boulevard on April 2, 2017. (FOX5)

A motorcyclist who died in a crash over the weekend on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas was identified.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the rider as Cesar Luna, 33, of Las Vegas. He died of blunt force head trauma, and his manner of death was accidental, the coroner's office ruled.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the scene of the crash at the southbound U.S. 95 and Valley View Boulevard off-ramp at 2:38 p.m. on April 2. According to Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel, of NHP, a red Kawasaki was involved in the single-vehicle crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.