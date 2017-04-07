Motorcyclist killed in US 95 crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in US 95 crash identified

Posted: Updated:
A traffic cam view of the fatal crash near U.S. 95 and Valley View Boulevard on April 2, 2017. (FOX5) A traffic cam view of the fatal crash near U.S. 95 and Valley View Boulevard on April 2, 2017. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motorcyclist who died in a crash over the weekend on U.S. 95 in northwest Las Vegas was identified.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the rider as Cesar Luna, 33, of Las Vegas. He died of blunt force head trauma, and his manner of death was accidental, the coroner's office ruled.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the scene of the crash at the southbound U.S. 95 and Valley View Boulevard off-ramp at 2:38 p.m. on April 2. According to Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel, of NHP, a red Kawasaki was involved in the single-vehicle crash. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. 

