Man stabbed, robbed of necklace on walkway near Vegas casino

Police say they're reviewing security camera images and looking for two assailants after a tourist was stabbed and robbed on an elevated pedestrian walkway over the Las Vegas Strip.

Officer Laura Meltzer said Friday the injured man was taken to a hospital with a wound to his side that was not believed to be life-threatening after the attack a little after 11 p.m. Thursday outside the Planet Hollywood resort.

Meltzer says two men wearing dark clothing are being sought.

Police say one attacker may have offered to sell marijuana to the victim before the other grabbed the man's chain necklace and he was stabbed.

Meltzer said she didn't know the hometown of the injured man, but police noted that he was not from the Las Vegas area.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.