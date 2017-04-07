Coroner: Death of Wisconsin man at Lake Mead was drowning

Thomas Olsen was reported missing on Feb. 28, 2017. His body was found on March 8 at Lake Mead. (Source: LaCrosse Police Dept.)

Authorities in Las Vegas say a 53-year-old tourist from Wisconsin drowned before his body was found last month near Lake Mead.

The Clark County coroner said Friday that investigators found no indication of foul play, but didn't determine the exact circumstances of Thomas A. Olsen's death.

Olsen was a restaurant owner from La Crosse, Wisconsin.

His body was found March 8, not far from a rental car that had been parked for several days at the Sunset View Overlook near the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.

Olsen had been reported missing Feb. 28, a day after he was seen leaving the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

