Legal pot pushes small-town Nevada bars toward DUI training

Nevada lawmakers say it's time to include small-town bars and restaurants in the state's alcohol training initiative to combat impaired driving.

Democratic Sens. Mark Manendo and Julia Ratti said at a Thursday hearing that the state's imminent recreational marijuana sales necessitate expanding the training.

Bouncers, bartenders and waiters who serve alcohol in and around Las Vegas and Reno are currently required to take a course every four years in recognizing drunken patrons, when to stop serving them and how to interact with them.

The law does not apply to counties with fewer than 100,000 residents.

Senate Bill 440 would require all waitstaff in Nevada to take the training.

Bartenders in remote areas of the state said in telephone interviews Thursday that the mandate would be manageable given the availability of low-cost, online training.

