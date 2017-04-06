EXCLUSIVE: Family says terrorism suspect bombed their house but - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

EXCLUSIVE: Family says terrorism suspect bombed their house but is a 'cool guy'

Posted: Updated:
Nicolai Mork (Source: LVMPD) Nicolai Mork (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A family who said they were bombed by a Las Vegas man is now sticking up for him after his arrest.

Nicolai Mork is accused of terrorism and handling weapons of mass destruction after police said they retrieved hundreds of pounds of chemicals used to make explosive devices inside his home on Dancing Vines Avenue.

According to a police report, officers found at least ten different types of chemicals in the home. The garage has been boarded up with plywood after investigators ran a chainsaw through the door.

"What if it's another Oklahoma City (bombing) kind of thing?" Mark Shawn, who lives a few doors down, said. "(Mork) had quite a bit of really bad things in there that really could've done that!"

District Attorney Steve Wolfson agreed.

"I think one of these chemicals was actually used in the Oklahoma City bombing!" he said. "It could blow up this building.”

Neighbors said Mork only lived on Dancing Vines Avenue for a few months and didn't interact with them very much. People who lived in his former neighborhood said they knew him well.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, described him as very friendly but also very "weird." She said she never had any problems with him until he launched a Molotov cocktail at her house.

"Nick was a pretty cool guy. He stayed to himself. He minded his own business," she said. "I thought he was paranoid when we seen the sticker on the door that said 'NO CAMERAS.'"

The neighbor said Mork would work on "inventions" inside his house and that the fire department would have to come out because he would light his backyard on fire. She said Mork refused to ever talk on the phone and that he would pace up and down the street. 

She also said that when Mork finally moved out, the landlord had to repair thousands of dollars worth of damage inside.

"He took it a little bit too far," she said. "He cut up half of the carpet ... he drilled holes ... it was a mess. It was awful."

Another neighbor, Bony Baptiste, said he agreed that Mork is a "good guy" and agreed that he doesn't think the man is a terrorist. Still, he said the explosions scared him and he doesn't want Mork ever coming back to his neighborhood.

Mork won't get out of jail unless he posts $8 million in bail. Prosecutors said they're glad a judge agreed to raise the bail because they're afraid Mork could run away if he gets out.

"He’s dangerous and we wanted him off the street," Wolfson said.

Prosecutors said the police also found very lewd material on computers and hard drives inside Mork's house. As of Thursday afternoon, they had yet to charge him with anything other than the terrorism and bomb charges.

