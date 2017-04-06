Hazmat team responds to St. Rose Siena after gas leak

A truck driver delivering nitrous oxide reported a cloud of gas coming out of the back of the truck near St. Rose Siena Hospital.

The Henderson Fire Department a hazardous materials team is on the scene going through the hospital to see where the gas went.

A department spokesperson said the gas is minimally harmful to humans and is non-flammable.

