Car-jacking suspect crashes into 2 Metro squad cars, throws gun at pedestrian

A car-jacking suspect hit two squad cars before being arrested on Apr. 6, 2017. (Roger Bryner / FOX5) A car-jacking suspect hit two squad cars before being arrested on Apr. 6, 2017. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)
An armed carjacking lead to a pursuit, where a stolen vehicle smashed into two Metro squad cars.

Metro police said the suspect tossed a handgun out of the window, hitting a pedestrian. The suspect then crashed into another squad car at Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue.

Bonanza Road closed west of Eastern Avenue. The person hit by the gun, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger fled on foot, but were put into custody, police said.

