Community rallies to track down North Las Vegas baby's killer

Marcus Thomas Jr. was shot and killed in North Las Vegas. Marcus Thomas Jr. was shot and killed in North Las Vegas.
More than 50 community members including congregations, police officers and concerned citizens gathered Thursday morning at Las Vegas City Hall to take a stand after a three-week-old baby was shot and killed over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Marcus Thomas Jr., his mother, siblings, and a 22-year-old man were in a parked car when someone fired rounds at them multiple times. Marcus was hit and killed. The man in the car was also shot. 

Since then North Las Vegas Police said they're getting very little help in solving this murder, people at Thursday's meeting looked to change that. 

"Who thinks it's okay to have a three (week) old be killed and the community be silent?" Pastor Troy Martinez asked the crowd. 

The group came together to brainstorm ways to help police solve this case. Officers spoke, and the crowd also offered suggestions. 

After about two hours, they came up with a game plan and how to implement it.

First they said they want to identify all the churches in the area where the shooting happened. Pastors in attendance planned to get members of their congregation out in the community and talk to people who might have information.

"As pastors, we know, people tell us stuff they don't tell other people," Martinez said. "Especially things they wouldn't tell law enforcement."

They also stressed the importance of finding the suspect, reaching out to the person and getting them to turn themselves in. Their goal is to end this without more violence. 

"Someone who loves this person may want them to turn themselves in rather than get killed in another shootout," Martinez said. 

They also reiterated multiple times that if people do talk to them, or police, they can remain completely anonymous. 

Anyone with information that can help police, is are asked to please call them at (702) 633-9111. 

