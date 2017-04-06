Bishop Gorman football head coach suspended after alleged battery involving ex

Kenneth "Kenny" Sanchez, seen here in a photo taken for Bishop Gorman High School (Source: Bishop Gorman Football website)

The head coach of Nevada's most successful high school football program has been suspended after he was arrested on a domestic battery charge connected to an alleged incident from this past Christmas Day.

Kenneth "Kenny" Sanchez, 37, was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant tied to a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

FOX5 obtained a letter sent to parents from Bishop Gorman High School that stated "We wanted to let you know that we take any allegations involving our faculty and staff very seriously. While we cannot comment on personnel matters, as is our practice, Coach Sanchez has been suspended pending the outcome of our review."

According to a criminal complaint, Sanchez allegedly struck the mother of his child in the face. Sanchez also alleged to have grabbed her by the neck and/or pulled her hair.

The date of the alleged incident was Dec. 25, 2016. The complaint was filed on Jan. 23. According to court records, he failed to appear for a Feb. 21 court date leading to the warrant.

An arrest report stated officers were dispatched to an address in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on a domestic violence call Tuesday night. When officers made contact with Sanchez, a records check was performed, showing the warrant.

He was booked into Clark County Detention Center and later posted bond. A bench trial was set for May 30, according to court records.

Kenny Sanchez was hired on at Bishop Gorman High School in 2009 as an assistant coach. He ascended to the head coaching job in 2014 after former coach and his brother Tony Sanchez left for UNLV.

A Bishop Gorman spokesperson released a statement Thursday.

"Today’s court proceeding involving allegations against Kenny Sanchez is a pending legal matter, and as such, it is inappropriate for us to comment publicly. We are closely monitoring the situation."

The Gaels program went 30-0 under Kenny Sanchez in the past two seasons, also notching consecutive national championships.

